Meet our Pet of the Week from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter: Garfield.

He is a 6 month old domestic hair kitty cat. Other than his Orange coloring, Garfield has little association with his cartoon namesake. He’s super friendly and playful being very people oriented. Great with all ages of kids, cats, maybe selective with Dogs (as long as they aren’t named Odie).

If you would like to know more about Garfield, come down to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter Located at 301 J Rogers Lane.