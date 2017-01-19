Sonoma County Court Workers Prepare to Strike for A Second Day

More than a hundred workers who keep Sonoma County’s courts running have extended their unfair labor practice strike for respect to a second day. Sonoma County Superior Court workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. About 100 clerks, legal assistants and court reporters yesterday hit the picket line outside the hall of Justice demanding higher pay and improved working conditions. The strike caused delays at the courthouse, traffic court was cancelled and the criminal and civil clerks’ offices closed early. Court employees have been negotiating a contract since late summer.