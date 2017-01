Big win for Sonoma County Sheriffs at the Graton Casino in Rohnert Park: Deputies were alerted about a suspicous car in the parking lot Wednesday. Sherrif’s found Justin Lynn and Kayla Tindall in the casino. Police say they found drugs in Lynn’s posession and a loaded gun in his car, along with several different I.D.’s. The Contra Costa County couple was booked into Sonoma County Jail.