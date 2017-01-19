The Sonoma County Women’s March is just one of many marches planned across the North Bay on inauguration weekend. Marches are planned in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Napa in conjunction with Donald Trump’s inauguration. The largest, the Sonoma County Women’s March, will begin Saturday morning at nine o’clock at City Hall, and will include several speakers, including Representative Jared Huffman of San Rafael. The Democrat announced earlier this month that he would be boycotting the inauguration. We’ll be talking to Huffman tomorrow morning about the march on KSRO