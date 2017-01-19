Stormageddon Round 2 Report

The first of three forecast storms is causing trees to topple and traffic nightmares across Sonoma County. Gusty winds downed at least six trees on Highway One, with one blocking both lanes in the area of Stillwater Cove. Traffic came to a standstill on northbound Highway 101 at Todd Road due to a toppled tree blocking two lanes of the roadway. By last night, there were several small power outages reported across the county, mostly concentrated in the Timber Cove and Fort Ross areas along Highway One.

If you think the rain totals in Sonoma County are impressive so far this season, you’re right. Just over the past 24-hours, Santa Rosa received over 3 inches of rain at the Sonoma County Airport, more than twice that in the hills west of Healdsburg. Santa Rosa is now over 170-percent of normal for this time of year. We could get another 3-5 inches from storms expected tomorrow and Sunday. Officials in Napa County declared a state of emergency Wednesday because of widespread damage from last week’s storms.