It’s a new high: California gun dealers are marking an historic milestone after selling over one million firearms in 2016. Last year marked the first time that more than one million guns were sold in the state in a single year. Dealers sold over one-million-300 guns, up by close to 500-thousand from 2015. The spike in sales is attributed to buyers rushing to beat a ban on certain guns as a result of several new gun control laws taking effect at the beginning of this year.