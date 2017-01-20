Friday’s Stormageddon Update

A rainbow is seen over a flooded landscape Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Santa Rosa’s rainfall totals are continuing to climb after Wednesday’s storm dumped three inches of rain on the city. That number increased the city’s monthly total to just below a jaw-dropping 15 inches in January, making it the wettest January in nearly 20 years of record keeping. Since October 1st, Santa Rosa has received just under 33-and-a-half-inches of rain, just below 180 percent of its average total. Before we’re through Monday, Sonoma County could receive another 3-5 inches of rain before a drying-out period begins. Russian River is rising: it’s expected to get close to monitor stage at the Guerneville Bridge by tomorrow.
Wind and rain also means we’ll be watching for downed trees and power lines: this morning, p g and e reports that over 800-Santa Rosa residents near the JC are without power. And there will be more….