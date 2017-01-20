Inaugural Protest Are Taking Place In Sonoma County

Inaugural protests are taking place all over the country: and here in Sonoma County too:
The Community Action Coalition of Sonoma County will assemble for a rally on the Quad at Santa Rosa Junior College this afternoon from 3-5, and then march on city sidewalks.
Sonoma County Stands for Women: it’s Santa Rosa’s version of the Women’s March on Washington. The event takes place at Santa Rosa City Hall tomorrow from Noon to 2pm. Speakers will include former Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey and Congressman Jared Huffman: who’s boycotting the inauguration today. This event is expected to be the largest of its kind in the North Bay. Organizers say it’s not about Trump-bashing, it’s about demonstrating the idea that “freedom and equality for everyone cannot be stopped.” Head organizer Anne McGivern will be with us this morning at 7:18 on the KSRO liveline.