Warriors Outgun Rockets in Houston

Golden State held Harden and the Rockets in check to earn their 6th straight victory.

By Cole Reece| January 20th

What a week it has been for the Golden State Warriors as they vanquished the Houston Rockets tonight. It all began with the Cleveland Cavaliers that contest set the tone for the best 3 games of the Warriors season. Following the impressive wins against the Cavs and Thunder, the Dubs faced off with the Houston Rockets. Golden State brought all of their firepower to Houston. KD had a repeat performance with 32 points and 7 assists. Steph was lethal from three-point distance 5/11. He deposited 24 points for the Warriors while also dishing out 7 assists. Klay and Draymond scored 16 and 15 points respectively. Golden State distanced themselves from the Rockets after leading (62-57) at halftime. The Dubs overpowered Houston and used their defense to create offense. Golden State outscored the Rockets (37-22) in the 3rd quarter, and it was all over from there. The Warriors extinguished Houston’s three-point shooting tonight. James Harden and company were limited to 7 for 35 from beyond the arc just 20%. Harden was held in check all night as he finished with 17 points. Golden State did a phenomenal job of not allowing the beard to draw fouls. With this 125-108 victory over the Rockets, the Warriors have avenged their heartbreaking losses. The Warriors are playing basketball at an elite level above all other competition. The road-trip continues Sunday bright and early in Orlando. Tune it to KSRO as the Dubs take on the Magic at 9 AM.