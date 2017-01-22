3rd Quarter Explosion Propels Golden State Past Orlando

Curry and Thompson’s masterful three-point performances earned a 118-98 victory for the Dubs.

By Cole Reece| January 22nd

It was not a great 1st half for the Warriors they struggled to find their legs with the early start time. In the 1st quarter, the Dubs committed 8 turnovers. Javale McGee provided valuable minutes for the Warriors. Steve Kerr had the big man ready to play against the Magic he did not disappoint. McGee contributed 8 points off the bench en route to a 28-22 1st quarter lead for the Dubs. The Warriors got into trouble without the services of Livingston and David West. In the absence of those key bench players, Golden State struggled to score. The Warriors rallied from an 11 point deficit and went on 15-5 run to tie the game up at 50 headed into halftime. Luckily for the Warriors, the Splash Triplets were ready to lead the Warriors to victory. The 2nd half provided a narrative that we have become very accustomed to. Golden State outscored the Magic 42-24 in the 3rd and put the game away. Curry led the charge with 16 points in the 3rd quarter. Steph and Klay were incredible from three-point distance. Steph was 7-13 from beyond the arc, and Klay was a staggering 7-9. Curry led the Warriors with 27 points today he was masterful. Klay Thompson was great as well with 21 points followed by KD who scored 15 points. Orlando failed to make a dent in the 92-74 lead the Dubs built in the 3rd quarter. Golden State took home their 7th straight win with an 118-98 victory over the Magic. The Warriors make the short trip to Miami for the back to back tomorrow at 4:30 pm.