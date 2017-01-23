Kellyanne Conway Says Sean Spicer is Using “Alternative Facts” When Talking About the Inauguration

President Donald Trump’s top adviser is defending the White House press secretary for what she calls “alternative facts” about the inauguration. Kellyanne Conway told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Sean Spicer was using the alternative facts when he made several different claims about Friday’s inauguration attendance. Spicer maintained during his first news conference that the combined Washington, DC crowd and TV audience was the largest to ever witness an inauguration. Photographs and TV ratings dispute Spicer’s claims.