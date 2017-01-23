Monday Morning’s Stormageddon Update

Santa Rosa rainfall totals are already over the annual average. By about four o’clock yesterday afternoon, total rainfall at Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport was just over 37 inches, which in the past four months, exceeded the usual 35 inch-average for an entire year. The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for small streams in southeastern Sonoma County through 7:30 this morning.

With all that rain, the levels of the Russian River are a factor again: National Weather Service says the river at Guerneville should top out at 30-feet before it begins to receed. That’s monitor stage in that area. It’s not expected to reach the 32-foot flood level this time around. Looks like we’ll have one more day of rain, WITHOUT the high winds, before we have four or five days to dry out.