Monday Morning’s Stormageddon Update

Santa Rosa rainfall totals are already over the annual average. By about four o’clock yesterday afternoon, total rainfall at Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport was just over 37 inches, which in the past four months, exceeded the usual 35 inch-average for an entire year. The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for small streams in southeastern Sonoma County through 7:30 this morning.
With all that rain, the levels of the Russian River are a factor again: National Weather Service says the river at Guerneville should top out at 30-feet before it begins to receed. That’s monitor stage in that area. It’s not expected to reach the 32-foot flood level this time around. Looks like we’ll have one more day of rain, WITHOUT the high winds, before we have four or five days to dry out.
Highway 37 in Novato is closed again and the Highway Patrol can’t say when it might re-open. Highway 37 is flooded and closed between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue. CHP doesn’t know when the road might re-open because marsh lands along both sides of the highway are flooded so there’s nowhere to pump the water covering the pavement. Flooding kept the same stretch of Highway 37 closed for most of last week.
Other Road Closures: http://roadconditions.sonoma-county.org/