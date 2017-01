Sonoma County’s is 5th place of the nine Bay Area Counties when it comes to unemployment: San Mateo and Marin counties have the shortest unemployment lines in the Bay Area. Latest figures from the California Employment Development Department show San Mateo County’s jobless rate at two-point-seven percent while unemployment is at two-point-nine percent in Marin. 5th is Sonoma County at three-point-seven. Napa is 8th in the Bay at four point four percent unemployment.