Waiters Ends Golden State’s Win Streak With Last Second Three

Dion Waiters scored 33 points tying his career high to lift Miami over the Warriors 105-102.

By Cole Reece| January 23rd

In the six losses, the Warriors have this season a common theme presides in all of them. Golden State was unable to hit the three for the majority of the game. Miami outshot the Dubs 13-8 from three-point distance, it was the difference in the game. The Heat took hold of the lead in the 3rd quarter. A 14-4 run put the Heat in prime position headed into the 4th quarter. The Warriors stayed close but with 3 minutes left Miami took a 10 point lead over the Dubs. Golden State fought their way back and tied the game up at 102 with just over 11 seconds remaining. Sadly Dion Waiters and the Heat would see to it that this contest would not go to overtime. With 0.6 seconds left Waiters launched a three-pointer over Klay Thompson to snap the Warriors win streak at 8. The Heat guard was the best player on the court all night. On top of his career tying 33 points, he nailed 6 shots from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant finished the night with 27 points and 6 rebounds. Klay Thompson had 22 points with Steph close behind at 21 points. This marks the first time this season that the Dubs have lost when the Splash Triplets score over 20 points each. It was a disappointing end to a frustrating night for Golden State. Up next the Warriors take on the Hornets in Charlotte a homecoming for Steph Curry.