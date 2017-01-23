Women’s March Bring Thousands Out to City Hall on Saturday

The estimated number of women who marched through Santa Rosa this weekend is in the thousands. Organizers of the pro-women’s rights march estimate over five-thousand gathered in front of City Hall on Saturday to hear several speakers voice concern about a number of Trump’s policies. Former Representative Lynn Woolsey of Petaluma told the crowd that Trump’s policies threaten to take the country back to the 1950s. Santa Rosa police said no violent or destructive incidents were reported and described the march as peaceful and well organized.

If you marched in Santa Rosa Saturday, you may want to keep your signs. The American History Museum took to Twitter yesterday to announce that they are collecting signs from Saturday’s event. Too early to see if Bay Area Museums will do the same.