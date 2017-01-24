Attorney Says Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Started in Building Next Door

January 24, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 file photo shows Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. The Dec. 2 fire killed dozens of people during a electronic dance party, after it raced through the building, trapping them inside. For those who survived, it was largely a matter of luck that when the first cries of “fire” were heard, they were able to find their way through smoke and darkness or were near enough to a door or already outside. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)
Attorneys for the leader of Oakland’s Ghost Ship artists space say the deadly fire at the converted warehouse started in a building next door.  Derick Ion Almena’s lawyers issued a report yesterday claiming that the fire that killed three-dozen people last month did not start in the artists’ space where a dance was going on when the fire broke out.  The attorneys said their report shows that Almena should not be held criminally responsible for the December 2nd fire.  The Alameda County District Attorney’s office and the Oakland Fire Department are investigating and no charges have been filed.