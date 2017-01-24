Attorney Says Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Started in Building Next Door

Attorneys for the leader of Oakland’s Ghost Ship artists space say the deadly fire at the converted warehouse started in a building next door. Derick Ion Almena’s lawyers issued a report yesterday claiming that the fire that killed three-dozen people last month did not start in the artists’ space where a dance was going on when the fire broke out. The attorneys said their report shows that Almena should not be held criminally responsible for the December 2nd fire. The Alameda County District Attorney’s office and the Oakland Fire Department are investigating and no charges have been filed.