Cake Used for President Trump’s Inaugural Ball was Identical to Cake Designed for Obama’s Inauguration

A cake used by President Trump during one of his inaugural balls will go towards helping gay rights. Tiffany MacIsaac, the owner of Buttercream Bakery, says she was recruited to build a military-inspired cake for Friday night. The cake requested was identical to a cake designed by Baltimore’s Charm City Cakes for President Obama’s 2013 inauguration. MacIssac says she has apologized to Charm City, and she will donate the profits from the cake to the Human Rights Campaign, a nonprofit that advocates equal treatment of the LGBT community.