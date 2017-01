Five dogs infected with Parvovirus have been euthanized at the County Animal Shelter in Santa Rosa. All five have contracted the disease over the past ten days. Decontamination of the Shelter is underway and there will be no adoptions available at the Shelter during this time. Two more dogs may have been exposed to the virus and have been put on the stray side of the shelter. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and to prevent future outbreaks.