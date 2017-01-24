Governor Brown Declares State of Emergency for Sonoma County

California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Governor Brown is declaring a state of emergency for 50 counties ravaged by storm damage across the state. In a statement released yesterday, Brown said the declaration will help communities recover from “flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways.” The proclamation also allows Caltrans to get help from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. Counties covered by the declaration include Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Lake, Mendocino, and San Francisco.