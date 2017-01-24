Sonoma County Adopts New Opioid Guidelines

Health care organizations across Sonoma County are implementing common guidelines for safe pain management. The announcement, made by the Committee for Healthcare Improvement, is part of an effort in reducing the nationwide Opioid addiction epidemic… Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Karen Milman said these practices are being adopted across all emergency department and most primary care providers in the county. They include alternatives for treating pain, recommending writing prescriptions for shorter durations and closely monitoring patients and their progress.