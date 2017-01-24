The Drive Line-Up – January 24th

January 24, 2017 The Drive, Top Stories
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer conducted his first official White House daily briefing to take questions from the members of the White House press corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The last 48 hours in DC have been anything but boring, today Press Secretary reaffirmed the face that the President believes (let’s face it, incorrectly) that he lost the popular vote because of 3-5 million ‘illegal votes’. Political Analyst Cliff Schecter will be with us to break it down. Plus, the Academy Award nominations came out today, NY Film Critic Joe Neumaier joins us with reaction.

3:20 – Cliff Schecter
3:35 – Joe Neumaier
4:05 – Dr. Lisa Ward (Chief Medical Officer – Santa Rosa Community Health Centers)
4:20 – Humorist & Storyteller Dylan Brody
4:40 – Drive CIA Guy Mel Goodman
5:05 – State Senator Bill Dodd
5:20 – Justice Gone Wild with Traci Carril with guest Scott Murray