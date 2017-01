TV icon Mary Tyler Moore is dead at the age of 80. The actress died today at a hospital in Connecticut. She has long battled diabetes and reportedly had been suffering from several health problems. She also underwent brain surgery in 2011. Moore, who turned 80 on December 29th, starred as Laura Petrie in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961 to 1966 and as Mary Richards in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1970 to 1977.