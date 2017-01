Panhandling is going to get harder in Windsor. During last week’s council meeting, the council approved an ordinance that would ban panhandlers in narrow traffic medians of less than 4 feet citing safety. Police Chief Carlos Barsuto said that this was not meant to infringe on a person’s constitutional rights. The ordinance is expected to take effect in March but the public can submit their imput at the council’s next meeting Wednesday February 1st.