Michael Jackson’s daughter says the King of Pop was murdered. In interviews for a profile in “Rolling Stone,” 18-year-old Paris Jackson says she is convinced her father was murdered. The late superstar’s eldest child says “a lot of people” would have wanted her father dead. Michael Jackson died in 2009 when he was 50. His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson’s dependency on an anesthetic drug that led to his death.