Sheriff’s Office Seek Two Male Suspects Belived to be Involved in Arson at an Apartment Complex

Photo Courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Sonoma County Detectives are seeking unidentified male suspects believed to be involved in an arson that destroyed three cars at a south Santa Rosa Apartment complex. Press Democrat says that the two suspects were seen leaving the complex early Saturday morning when the fire broke out. A Lighter and Gas Can were found at the scene of the 2300 Corby Avenue Complex. The target is believed to be a 2015 Toyota Tacoma but the fire spread to destroy two other cars. Motive is unknown and the potential suspects were seen leaving the area in a silver, four-door sedan