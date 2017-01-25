There is a “Special Enforcement Area” In Effect Through 1/28/17

The “Special Enforcement Area” for the week of 1/22/17 through 1/28/17 is listed below. Santa Rosa Police officers will be at this location throughout the week monitoring traffic and specifically looking for the listed violations.

Special Enforcement Area:

Fountain Grove Pkwy. @ Mendocino Av.

Specific Violations:

Red light Violations, Seatbelt Violations, Cell Phone Violations, Speed Violations, and Lane Marking Violations