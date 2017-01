Helicopters contracted by PG&E are scheduled to fly over Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Today and tomorrow the choppers will fly from about 200 to 300 feet above the ground from between eight in the morning and four in the afternoon. Foresters on board will be looking for drought-weakened trees that are vulnerable to falling on power lines. In Sonoma County, flights will be over Bodega, Healdsburg, southern Sebastopol, and other areas.