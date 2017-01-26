House Speaker Paul Ryan Admits the American Taxpayer Will Pay For the Wall

House Speaker Paul Ryan is admitting that American taxpayers will be paying for President Trump’s border wall. The Wisconsin Republican said the question of who will pay for the wall isn’t a concern at the moment and that what’s more important is that Trump is making good on his promise to secure the border. Ryan said securing the border is vital to America’s national security. He also said the so-called “dreamers,” who have legal status because they came to the U.S. as children, don’t need to worry about being deported. He noted the Trump administration is worried about targeting illegal immigrants who are criminals.