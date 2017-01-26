McDonald’s Giving Away 10,000 Bottles of Special Sauce

Starting today, McDonald’s will give away ten thousand limited edition bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce as part of a promotion for its iconic burger. McDonald’s recently introduced two new sizes of Big Mac burger — the single patty Mac Jr. and the jumbo-sized Grand Mac — which will be available nationwide until March 20th. The chain is likely trying to get younger people hooked on its signature menu item. A memo from a top franchisee published by the “Wall Street Journal” claims only one in five millennials has ever tried a Big Mac.