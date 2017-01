President Trump says the crime in Chicago is equal to a war zone. In an interview with ABC News, the President was asked about his vow to send in the federal government if the crime problem in the Windy City doesn’t get solved. He said he can’t allow thousands of people to be shot each year in a city in the country of which he’s the President. He also sent a message to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, saying “you have to smarten up and you have to toughen up.”