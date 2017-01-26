President Trump Signs Two Executive Orders Aimed at Immigrants

Donald Trump has just signed executive orders to build his wall and to take money away from Sanctuary Cities. In the wake of these executive orders aimed at illegal immigrants, California lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation aimed at protecting immigrants. Senate Leader Kevin DeLeon calls Trump’s orders “spiteful, mean-spirited directives” that won’t make Californians safer, won’t bring back jobs or solve the state’s economic problems.

As for Sonoma county, the Center for Immigration Services lists it as a Sanctuary City but when KSRO contacted the Sheriff’s office regarding this, Sgt. Spencer Crum said “We have no sanctuary policy and will comply the Trust Act and all laws as it pertains to immigration status.”