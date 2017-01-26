Sonoma County Recieves High Marks From the American Lung Association

Sonoma County is getting high grades from the American Lung Association. In their 2017 State of Tobcacco Control report, City of Sonoma and Unincorporated Sonoma County were given A’s for Tobacco control policies. B’s were given to five other cities in the county including the largest Santa Rosa. Lindsey Freitas with the American Lung Association says that Smoke Free Multi Housing policies are really making a difference. However, the City of Cloverdale was the only community given an F grade in the county.