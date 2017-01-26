The Drive Line-Up – January 26th

Donald Trump gave his first interview last night to David Muir of ABC News, and again cited the ‘3-5 million illegal votes’ statistic based on a Pew study. But the author of that study refutes the claims made by the President, and will join us on The Drive to set the record straight! Plus, one of our favorites Joss McIntosh is back to talk politics and we’ve got a very special Brew Haha featuring 3 of the most highly sought-after breweries in the world! All that and more ahead on the Thursday Drive!

3:15 – Former Clinton Campaign Spokesperson Jess McIntosh

3:35 – Culinary Commodre Clark Wolf with Mr. Petaluma Houston Porter

3:45 – Theater Critic Harry Duke featuring the Raven Players

4:05 – David Becker (Center for Election Innovation & Research)

4:20 – Off the Vine with Karissa Kruse

5:05 – The Drive Brew Haha ft. Hill Farmstead, AZ Wilderness, and Blackberry Farm