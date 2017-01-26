Zagat Lists Its Best Sonoma County Eateries

National restaurant review and ratings guide Zagat is out with its list of the best restaurants in Sonoma County. The list of eight eateries were rated within three categories – food, decor and service – and received top scores from diners and experts alike. The eight top-rated restaurants include Terrapin Creek in Bodega Bay, Cucina Paradiso in Petaluma, Diavola Pizzeria in Geyserville, Osake in Santa Rosa, Boon Eat and Drink in Guerneville, Cafe La Haye in Sonoma, Scopa in Healdsburg, and Valette in Healdsburg.