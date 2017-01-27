Local School Boards Voice Opposition of Betsy DeVos

January 27, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Boards of both Santa Rosa City Schools and Sonoma Valley Unified School District are voicing their opposition to Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education. In unanimous decisions this week, the boards approved a resolution opposing the confirmation of Betsy DeVos. SVUSD Board President Dan Gustafson said the body felt compelled to take a stand and take the unusual step of inserting itself in a national issue. He said the nomination of DeVos has potential for a “profoundly negative impact on the future and quality of public education.”