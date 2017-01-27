Repealing the Affordable Care Act Could Have Big Effects on California

Californians are waiting to see what will happen to the Affordable Care Act, and a new study shows repealing it could have a big effect on the state. WalletHub did a study on how much each state will be affected by the potential repeal of former President Obama’s signature legislation. California came in number-16 for states that would be most affected by the ACA being repealed. The study showed that by 2019, the uninsured rate could grow by 150-percent and will grow by another 122-percent by 2021. WalletHub says they will do another study on how states will be affected once a replacement is implemented.