Repealing the Affordable Care Act Could Have Big Effects on California

January 27, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at podium, cheers health care workers to save the Affordable Care Act across the country outside LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. The rally was one of many being staged across the country in advance of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump has promised to repeal and replace the health care law, and the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday passed a measure taking the first steps to dismantle it. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Californians are waiting to see what will happen to the Affordable Care Act, and a new study shows repealing it could have a big effect on the state.  WalletHub did a study on how much each state will be affected by the potential repeal of former President Obama’s signature legislation. California came in number-16 for states that would be most affected by the ACA being repealed.  The study showed that by 2019, the uninsured rate could grow by 150-percent and will grow by another 122-percent by 2021.  WalletHub says they will do another study on how states will be affected once a replacement is implemented.