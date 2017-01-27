University of California System Will Raise Tuition for the First Time in Five Years

The University of California system is raising tuition for the first time since 2011. Yesterday, the ten-campus system’s Board of Regents voted 16-to-four to raise annual tuition by just under 300 dollars – or two-and-a-half percent – and increase fees to about 55 dollars for the 2017-2018 school year. Assemblyman Kevin McCarty says the increase is a reminder that legislators need to do more to provide financial aid for a wider range of students. California residents who currently pay about 12-thousand-300 dollars a year will now pay just over 12-thousand-600 dollars. University officials say the extra funds will pay for more faculty and course offerings at a time of record high enrollment.