Airlines Have Lost Nearly Five-Billion Dollars in Market Value Since Travel Ban

The nation’s biggest airlines have lost nearly five-billion dollars in market value because of President Trump’s travel ban. The Standard & Poor’s airline index fell three-point-eight percent Monday and Tuesday. The world’s biggest airline, American Airlines, led the free-fall. American’s stock dropped five-point-eight percent over the two days. “Bloomberg News” reports investors are worried the travel ban might set off retaliation by other countries, and that airlines will have higher costs enforcing the rules.