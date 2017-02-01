Is Santa Rosa Set to Become the Next Sanctuary City

Will Santa Rosa become the next sanctuary city? The Council is set to discuss whether to declare the city a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Yesterday, the council voted unanimously to take up the matter at next Tuesday’s meeting and directed city staff to study the implications of such a move. A crowd of about 200 people crammed Santa Rosa City Hall, urging leaders to oppose Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which in part threatens to withhold federal funding for cities that don’t cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.