Is Santa Rosa Set to Become the Next Sanctuary City

February 1, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
Demonstrators chant against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation’s refugee program Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, outside City Hall in Cincinnati. In addition, earlier in the day Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," meaning city will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are here illegally, in keeping with current policy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
 Will Santa Rosa become the next sanctuary city? The Council is set to discuss whether to declare the city a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Yesterday, the council voted unanimously to take up the matter at next Tuesday’s meeting and directed city staff to study the implications of such a move.  A crowd of about 200 people crammed Santa Rosa City Hall, urging leaders to oppose Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which in part threatens to withhold federal funding for cities that don’t cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.