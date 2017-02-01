San Francisco to Sue Federal Goverment Over Immigration Executive Order

February 1, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, left, and City Attorney Dennis Herrera, right, answer questions about a lawsuit against President Donald Trump during a news conference at City Hall Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Francisco. San Francisco sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming an executive order that cuts funding from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" is unconstitutional and a "severe invasion of San Francisco's sovereignty." The federal government cannot "put a gun to the head of localities," City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, arguing that the order violates states' rights and the law. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco is going to be suing the federal government over President Trump’s immigration executive order.
Mayor Ed Lee called the executive order unconstitutional during a news conference announcing the suit yesterday.  City Attorney Dennis Herrera says Trump is going to have to abide by the rule of law, because San Francisco lives by the rule of law.  They’re the first city to sue over the executive order.