San Francisco is going to be suing the federal government over President Trump’s immigration executive order.
Mayor Ed Lee called the executive order unconstitutional during a news conference announcing the suit yesterday. City Attorney Dennis Herrera says Trump is going to have to abide by the rule of law, because San Francisco lives by the rule of law. They’re the first city to sue over the executive order.
San Francisco to Sue Federal Goverment Over Immigration Executive Order
