Steph and Klay Overwhelm Charlotte

The Splash Brother over power the Hornets as they combine for 68 points.

By Cole Reece| February 1st

Golden State was in control against the Hornets the entirety of the game. In the 1st quarter, the Warriors drained 9 three-pointers. Curry and Thompson began an unbelievable night. Curry scored 18 points in the opening frame going 6/7 on three’s. Klay picked up where Steph left off in the 2nd quarter. Charlotte had no answer for the Splash Bros. Going into the half, Steph and Klay combined for 52 points (26 each). Together they made 13 treys, and as a team, the Warriors had 15 at the half. The onslaught continued into the 3rd quarter Steph pushed his point total up to 39 points. He finished the night with 11 treys, and he didn’t even play the 4th quarter. Curry probably would have rebroken his three-point record if he played the final quarter. Klay cooled off in the 2nd half scoring just 1 three-pointer. He was still fantastic tonight going 10-19 from the field. Together the Splash Brothers led the Dubs to a 126-111 victory over the Hornets. The Warriors travel to LA tomorrow night to face off against the Clippers. Blake Griffin and company will be looking to avenge the 46 point loss the Dubs handed them in their previous meeting.