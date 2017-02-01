Study Shows California Has the Second Highest Amount of Hate Groups in the Country

The Golden State is typically considered socially concious, but a map released by a national nonprofit organization shows there are 68 hate groups in California, the second highest in the country after Texas. The study by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows of the 68 in the state, 16 of them are in northern California and six are centered in the greater Sonoma County region. Of the six, three of them include the Islam Threat Anti-Muslim group, the Black Hebrew Israelites Separatist group and the Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Willits. The nonprofit defines hate groups as those with beliefs or practices that “attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”