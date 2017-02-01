Study Shows California Has the Second Highest Amount of Hate Groups in the Country

In this Saturday, April 23, 2016 photo, members of the Ku Klux Klan participate in cross burnings after a "white pride" rally in rural Paulding County near Cedar Town, Ga. Born in the ashes of the smoldering South after the Civil War, the KKK died and was reborn before losing the fight against civil rights in the 1960s. Membership dwindled, a unified group fractured, and one-time members went to prison for a string of murderous attacks against blacks. Many assumed the group was dead, a white-robed ghost of hate and violence. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The Golden State is typically considered socially concious, but a map released by a national nonprofit organization shows there are 68 hate groups in California, the second highest in the country after Texas.  The study by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows of the 68 in the state, 16 of them are in northern California and six are centered in the greater Sonoma County region.  Of the six, three of them include the Islam Threat Anti-Muslim group, the Black Hebrew Israelites Separatist group and the Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Willits.  The nonprofit defines hate groups as those with beliefs or practices that “attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”