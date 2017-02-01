The Drive Line-Up – February 1st

The President announced his Supreme Court nominee last night on a relatively uneventful episode of The Apprentice. Neil Gorsuch will now head to the Senate for confirmation, where a battle undoubtably looms. UCLA Law Professor Adam Winkler rejoins us to break it all down. Also, we’ll hip you to a very cool vintage airplane that will be taking off from Sonoma County airport. Plus, there’s hope for Raider fans yet hoping the team will stay in Oakland (or maybe…Santa Clara!?) Mark Purdy fills us in.

3:15 – Mercury News Sports Guy Mark Purdy

3:35 – Pilot Rand Siegfried

3:45 – Adama Winkler (UCLA)

4:05 – The Boho Buzz with Charlie Swanson

4:20 – Lawyers Guns and Money with TheLawFirm.com

5:05 – California Wine Country, this week Tom Simoneau presents Davies Family Vineyards