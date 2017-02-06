There are reports that the Titans of Mavericks Big Wave Surf Competition is wiped out. The “New York Times” reported over the weekend that the event off Half Moon Bay is officially canceled for this year. The two main organizers of the event filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last Tuesday. The competition that began in 1999 draws some of the best surfers in the world, competing on waves that can tower 60 feet. This year was scheduled to be the first time women would compete on the big waves.