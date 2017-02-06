President Trump Threatens to Withhold Funds From “Out of Control” California

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during his interview with Bill O'Reilly on the Fox news talk show "The O'Reilly Factor," Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funds from what he calls “out of control” California if the state declares itself a sanctuary state. In an interview with Fox News before the Super Bowl, Trump said the federal government  give “tremendous amounts of money” to the state, and “if we have to, we’ll defund.” Trump also reiterated his opposition to sanctuary cities, saying they “breed crime” and have “lots of problems.” Tomorrow,  the Santa Rosa City Council talks about whether to declare the city a sanctuary city.