The rain continues to fall in Sonoma County, and it’s expected to continue, off and on, thru Friday. We could get another 4-5 inches of rain during this series of storms: but they’re not expected to pack the destructive punch of last month’s rain. Inconvenient for us, but nothing like the flooding we experienced in January. Over an inch of rain has fallen at the Sonoma County Airport in the past 24-hours.