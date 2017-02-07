10th Annual Crunchies Were Held Last Night in San Francisco

The tech industry is honoring its all-stars of 2016 with the 10th annual Crunchies. The awards handed out last night in San Francisco are named for the online tech news site TechCrunch. The Hardware of the Year award went to Snapchat Spectacles, sunglasses that record video. The Best Technology winner is CRISPR. Experts say it could fundamentally affect health care, foods, farming, manufacturing, and production. The Best App is Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which is the fastest-growing mobile game in history. The Best Startup is Slack, a team communications tool that has real-time messaging, archiving, and search capabilities.