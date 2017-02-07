10th Annual Crunchies Were Held Last Night in San Francisco

In this Friday, July 22, 2016 photo, a Pokemon Go player attempts to catch Charmander, one of Pokemon's most iconic creature, in New Delhi, India. "Pokemon Go," the highly addictive online game, has landed in India and thousands are out searching for pokemon characters as the mania spreads. Although it has not been launched officially in India, the augmented-reality-based game has caught on, with fans also using virtual private networks (VPNs) to change their locations and catch pokemons in New York and London while sitting in their Indian homes. (AP Photo/Thomas Cytrynowicz)
The tech industry is honoring its all-stars of 2016 with the 10th annual Crunchies.  The awards handed out last night in San Francisco are named for the online tech news site TechCrunch.  The Hardware of the Year award went to Snapchat Spectacles, sunglasses that record video. The Best Technology winner is CRISPR.  Experts say it could fundamentally affect health care, foods, farming, manufacturing, and production.  The Best App is Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which is the fastest-growing mobile game in history.  The Best Startup is Slack, a team communications tool that has real-time messaging, archiving, and search capabilities.