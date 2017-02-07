Latest on School Closures

Update to closures for February 7 announced on February 7 at 8:25 a.m.

Piner-Olivet Union School District, Santa Rosa — ALL SCHOOLS now closed

Two Rock Union School District, Petaluma

Flowery Elementary School, Sonoma

Update to closures for February 7 announced on February 7 at 7:55 a.m.

Harmony Union, Occidental

Update to closures for February 7 announced on February 7 at 7:30 a.m.

All Piner-Olivet Union School District schools (and SCOE special education classes at the campuses) except Schaefer Elementary

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 7

Guerneville School District, Guerneville