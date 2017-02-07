Newest Storm Activity Has Residents on Watch for Flooding

Storm activity has us on the watch…again. Flash flood warning issued for Sonoma County has been extended until 5:15 this afternoon. Many creeks and waterways are already flooding: including Willow Brook near Penngrove Park, Mark West Creek and Colgan Creek in Sebastopol. Keep an eye on all nearby creeks this morning. The Russian River is rising: it’s expected to hit monitor stage of 29 feet tonight, and rise to just under flood stage of 32-feet early tomorrow morning. Rain in the forcast until Friday: heaviest this morning and Thursday.