Newest Storm Activity Has Residents on Watch for Flooding

February 7, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
A pedestrian walks under the rain downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The second in a trio of storms has arrived in California. Rain, heavy at times, is overspreading the state early Friday and a flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Sonoma County. Storm warnings are posted up and down the Sierra Nevada and across the mountains of Southern California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Storm activity has us on the watch…again. Flash flood warning issued for Sonoma County has been extended until 5:15 this afternoon. Many creeks and waterways are already flooding: including Willow Brook near Penngrove Park, Mark West Creek and Colgan Creek in Sebastopol. Keep an eye on all nearby creeks this morning. The Russian River is rising: it’s expected to hit monitor stage of 29 feet tonight, and rise to just under flood stage of 32-feet early tomorrow morning. Rain in the forcast until Friday: heaviest this morning and Thursday.