San Francisco Federal Appeals Court to Hear Arguments on President Trump’s Travel Ban

A federal appeals court in San Francisco will hear arguments this afternoon on President Trump’s travel ban. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will take up arguments by the U.S. Department of Justice and the states of Washington and Minnesota. A federal judge in Seattle last week issued a temporary restraining order to block Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Attorneys general from California and 16 other states yesterday added their support to Washington and Minnesota. They argue that the travel ban would hurt staffing and operations at state universities and hospitals and would cut into tax revenues.